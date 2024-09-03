Mauritian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 165.316 today, reflecting a 0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.002% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 165.479 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 164.513 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.