Mauritian rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MUR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
78.98 ils

1.000 MUR = 0.07898 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8331.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2911.7241.9331.13221.342
1 USD0.9140.781183.0631.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MUR0.07898 ILS
5 MUR0.39492 ILS
10 MUR0.78984 ILS
20 MUR1.57968 ILS
50 MUR3.94919 ILS
100 MUR7.89839 ILS
250 MUR19.74597 ILS
500 MUR39.49195 ILS
1000 MUR78.98390 ILS
2000 MUR157.96780 ILS
5000 MUR394.91950 ILS
10000 MUR789.83900 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritian Rupee
1 ILS12.66080 MUR
5 ILS63.30400 MUR
10 ILS126.60800 MUR
20 ILS253.21600 MUR
50 ILS633.04000 MUR
100 ILS1,266.08000 MUR
250 ILS3,165.20000 MUR
500 ILS6,330.40000 MUR
1000 ILS12,660.80000 MUR
2000 ILS25,321.60000 MUR
5000 ILS63,304.00000 MUR
10000 ILS126,608.00000 MUR