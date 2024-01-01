Mauritian rupees to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MUR to ILS at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₪0.08084 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
MUR to ILS conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 MUR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08240.0829
Low0.07900.0781
Average0.08090.0809
Change-1.30%1.20%
1 MUR to ILS stats

The performance of MUR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0824 and a 30 day low of 0.0790. This means the 30 day average was 0.0809. The change for MUR to ILS was -1.30.

The performance of MUR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0829 and a 90 day low of 0.0781. This means the 90 day average was 0.0809. The change for MUR to ILS was 1.20.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94222.9211.7681.699106.85
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.082
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8040.910.87555.029

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MUR0.08084 ILS
5 MUR0.40422 ILS
10 MUR0.80844 ILS
20 MUR1.61689 ILS
50 MUR4.04222 ILS
100 MUR8.08444 ILS
250 MUR20.21110 ILS
500 MUR40.42220 ILS
1000 MUR80.84440 ILS
2000 MUR161.68880 ILS
5000 MUR404.22200 ILS
10000 MUR808.44400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritian Rupee
1 ILS12.36940 MUR
5 ILS61.84700 MUR
10 ILS123.69400 MUR
20 ILS247.38800 MUR
50 ILS618.47000 MUR
100 ILS1,236.94000 MUR
250 ILS3,092.35000 MUR
500 ILS6,184.70000 MUR
1000 ILS12,369.40000 MUR
2000 ILS24,738.80000 MUR
5000 ILS61,847.00000 MUR
10000 ILS123,694.00000 MUR