1 Mauritian rupee to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MUR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.09 ils

1.00000 MUR = 0.08637 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046787.11161.435131.661960.9645518.9137
1GBP1.1531411.20695100.4481.654851.91641.1122621.8093
1USD0.95550.828535183.2251.37111.587810.921618.0698
1INR0.01147950.009955360.012015610.01647460.01907850.01107360.21712

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MUR0.08637 ILS
5 MUR0.43187 ILS
10 MUR0.86374 ILS
20 MUR1.72747 ILS
50 MUR4.31869 ILS
100 MUR8.63737 ILS
250 MUR21.59342 ILS
500 MUR43.18685 ILS
1000 MUR86.37370 ILS
2000 MUR172.74740 ILS
5000 MUR431.86850 ILS
10000 MUR863.73700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritian Rupee
1 ILS11.57760 MUR
5 ILS57.88800 MUR
10 ILS115.77600 MUR
20 ILS231.55200 MUR
50 ILS578.88000 MUR
100 ILS1157.76000 MUR
250 ILS2894.40000 MUR
500 ILS5788.80000 MUR
1000 ILS11577.60000 MUR
2000 ILS23155.20000 MUR
5000 ILS57888.00000 MUR
10000 ILS115776.00000 MUR