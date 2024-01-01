1 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Mauritian rupees

Convert ILS to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
12,278 mur

₪1.000 ILS = ₨12.28 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.610313.6103
Low12.261512.2615
Average12.890712.7326
Change-3.24%-2.07%
View full history

1 ILS to MUR stats

The performance of ILS to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.6103 and a 30 day low of 12.2615. This means the 30 day average was 12.8907. The change for ILS to MUR was -3.24.

The performance of ILS to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.6103 and a 90 day low of 12.2615. This means the 90 day average was 12.7326. The change for ILS to MUR was -2.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mauritian Rupee
1 ILS12.27800 MUR
5 ILS61.39000 MUR
10 ILS122.78000 MUR
20 ILS245.56000 MUR
50 ILS613.90000 MUR
100 ILS1,227.80000 MUR
250 ILS3,069.50000 MUR
500 ILS6,139.00000 MUR
1000 ILS12,278.00000 MUR
2000 ILS24,556.00000 MUR
5000 ILS61,390.00000 MUR
10000 ILS122,780.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MUR0.08145 ILS
5 MUR0.40723 ILS
10 MUR0.81447 ILS
20 MUR1.62893 ILS
50 MUR4.07234 ILS
100 MUR8.14467 ILS
250 MUR20.36167 ILS
500 MUR40.72335 ILS
1000 MUR81.44670 ILS
2000 MUR162.89340 ILS
5000 MUR407.23350 ILS
10000 MUR814.46700 ILS