Mauritian rupee to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.079 today, reflecting a 1.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.441% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.080 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.077 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.852% decrease in value.