Mauritian rupees to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert MUR to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
688.19 twd

₨1.000 MUR = NT$0.6882 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 MUR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.70510.7054
Low0.68720.6629
Average0.69510.6896
Change-1.94%0.84%
View full history

1 MUR to TWD stats

The performance of MUR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7051 and a 30 day low of 0.6872. This means the 30 day average was 0.6951. The change for MUR to TWD was -1.94.

The performance of MUR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7054 and a 90 day low of 0.6629. This means the 90 day average was 0.6896. The change for MUR to TWD was 0.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9781.3551.30883.949
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5661.7761.715110.044
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.851.4961.44592.692
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.325

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MUR0.68819 TWD
5 MUR3.44095 TWD
10 MUR6.88189 TWD
20 MUR13.76378 TWD
50 MUR34.40945 TWD
100 MUR68.81890 TWD
250 MUR172.04725 TWD
500 MUR344.09450 TWD
1000 MUR688.18900 TWD
2000 MUR1,376.37800 TWD
5000 MUR3,440.94500 TWD
10000 MUR6,881.89000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TWD1.45309 MUR
5 TWD7.26545 MUR
10 TWD14.53090 MUR
20 TWD29.06180 MUR
50 TWD72.65450 MUR
100 TWD145.30900 MUR
250 TWD363.27250 MUR
500 TWD726.54500 MUR
1000 TWD1,453.09000 MUR
2000 TWD2,906.18000 MUR
5000 TWD7,265.45000 MUR
10000 TWD14,530.90000 MUR