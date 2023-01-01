1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert TWD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
1411.01 mur

1.00000 TWD = 1.41101 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TWD1.41101 MUR
5 TWD7.05505 MUR
10 TWD14.11010 MUR
20 TWD28.22020 MUR
50 TWD70.55050 MUR
100 TWD141.10100 MUR
250 TWD352.75250 MUR
500 TWD705.50500 MUR
1000 TWD1411.01000 MUR
2000 TWD2822.02000 MUR
5000 TWD7055.05000 MUR
10000 TWD14110.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MUR0.70871 TWD
5 MUR3.54355 TWD
10 MUR7.08710 TWD
20 MUR14.17420 TWD
50 MUR35.43550 TWD
100 MUR70.87100 TWD
250 MUR177.17750 TWD
500 MUR354.35500 TWD
1000 MUR708.71000 TWD
2000 MUR1417.42000 TWD
5000 MUR3543.55000 TWD
10000 MUR7087.10000 TWD