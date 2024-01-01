Mauritian rupees to New Zealand dollars today

Convert MUR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
34.69 nzd

₨1.000 MUR = $0.03469 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
MUR to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 MUR to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03620.0365
Low0.03440.0334
Average0.03530.0350
Change-3.59%1.86%
1 MUR to NZD stats

The performance of MUR to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0362 and a 30 day low of 0.0344. This means the 30 day average was 0.0353. The change for MUR to NZD was -3.59.

The performance of MUR to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0365 and a 90 day low of 0.0334. This means the 90 day average was 0.0350. The change for MUR to NZD was 1.86.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9831.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5691.7761.715110.03
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8531.4961.44592.682
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.910.87856.335

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 MUR0.03469 NZD
5 MUR0.17343 NZD
10 MUR0.34685 NZD
20 MUR0.69371 NZD
50 MUR1.73427 NZD
100 MUR3.46854 NZD
250 MUR8.67135 NZD
500 MUR17.34270 NZD
1000 MUR34.68540 NZD
2000 MUR69.37080 NZD
5000 MUR173.42700 NZD
10000 MUR346.85400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 NZD28.83060 MUR
5 NZD144.15300 MUR
10 NZD288.30600 MUR
20 NZD576.61200 MUR
50 NZD1,441.53000 MUR
100 NZD2,883.06000 MUR
250 NZD7,207.65000 MUR
500 NZD14,415.30000 MUR
1000 NZD28,830.60000 MUR
2000 NZD57,661.20000 MUR
5000 NZD144,153.00000 MUR
10000 NZD288,306.00000 MUR