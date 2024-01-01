Mauritian rupees to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MUR to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
5,987.99 pkr

₨1.000 MUR = ₨5.988 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 MUR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.05856.0764
Low5.96755.6746
Average6.02235.9306
Change0.34%1.82%
View full history

1 MUR to PKR stats

The performance of MUR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0585 and a 30 day low of 5.9675. This means the 30 day average was 6.0223. The change for MUR to PKR was 0.34.

The performance of MUR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0764 and a 90 day low of 5.6746. This means the 90 day average was 5.9306. The change for MUR to PKR was 1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.4917.9821.3551.30983.953
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95323.5681.7761.715110.028
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64519.8521.4961.44592.684
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0670.9090.87856.336

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 MUR5.98799 PKR
5 MUR29.93995 PKR
10 MUR59.87990 PKR
20 MUR119.75980 PKR
50 MUR299.39950 PKR
100 MUR598.79900 PKR
250 MUR1,496.99750 PKR
500 MUR2,993.99500 PKR
1000 MUR5,987.99000 PKR
2000 MUR11,975.98000 PKR
5000 MUR29,939.95000 PKR
10000 MUR59,879.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 PKR0.16700 MUR
5 PKR0.83501 MUR
10 PKR1.67001 MUR
20 PKR3.34002 MUR
50 PKR8.35005 MUR
100 PKR16.70010 MUR
250 PKR41.75025 MUR
500 PKR83.50050 MUR
1000 PKR167.00100 MUR
2000 PKR334.00200 MUR
5000 PKR835.00500 MUR
10000 PKR1,670.01000 MUR