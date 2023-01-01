5 Mauritian rupees to Pakistani rupees

5 mur
32.25 pkr

1.00000 MUR = 6.45079 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 MUR6.45079 PKR
5 MUR32.25395 PKR
10 MUR64.50790 PKR
20 MUR129.01580 PKR
50 MUR322.53950 PKR
100 MUR645.07900 PKR
250 MUR1612.69750 PKR
500 MUR3225.39500 PKR
1000 MUR6450.79000 PKR
2000 MUR12901.58000 PKR
5000 MUR32253.95000 PKR
10000 MUR64507.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 PKR0.15502 MUR
5 PKR0.77510 MUR
10 PKR1.55020 MUR
20 PKR3.10040 MUR
50 PKR7.75100 MUR
100 PKR15.50200 MUR
250 PKR38.75500 MUR
500 PKR77.51000 MUR
1000 PKR155.02000 MUR
2000 PKR310.04000 MUR
5000 PKR775.10000 MUR
10000 PKR1550.20000 MUR