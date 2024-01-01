Mauritian rupees to Pakistani rupees today

Convert MUR to PKR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = ₨5.998 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 MUR to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.06386.0940
Low5.88785.8878
Average5.99346.0217
Change-0.63%-0.90%
View full history

1 MUR to PKR stats

The performance of MUR to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.0638 and a 30 day low of 5.8878. This means the 30 day average was 5.9934. The change for MUR to PKR was -0.63.

The performance of MUR to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0940 and a 90 day low of 5.8878. This means the 90 day average was 6.0217. The change for MUR to PKR was -0.90.

Track market ratesView MUR to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1091.3961.34284.428
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9211.7681.699106.864
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1111.4741.41789.101
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 MUR5.99765 PKR
5 MUR29.98825 PKR
10 MUR59.97650 PKR
20 MUR119.95300 PKR
50 MUR299.88250 PKR
100 MUR599.76500 PKR
250 MUR1,499.41250 PKR
500 MUR2,998.82500 PKR
1000 MUR5,997.65000 PKR
2000 MUR11,995.30000 PKR
5000 MUR29,988.25000 PKR
10000 MUR59,976.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 PKR0.16673 MUR
5 PKR0.83366 MUR
10 PKR1.66732 MUR
20 PKR3.33464 MUR
50 PKR8.33660 MUR
100 PKR16.67320 MUR
250 PKR41.68300 MUR
500 PKR83.36600 MUR
1000 PKR166.73200 MUR
2000 PKR333.46400 MUR
5000 PKR833.66000 MUR
10000 PKR1,667.32000 MUR