2,000 pkr
340.07 mur

1.000 PKR = 0.1700 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:09
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 PKR0.17004 MUR
5 PKR0.85018 MUR
10 PKR1.70036 MUR
20 PKR3.40072 MUR
50 PKR8.50180 MUR
100 PKR17.00360 MUR
250 PKR42.50900 MUR
500 PKR85.01800 MUR
1000 PKR170.03600 MUR
2000 PKR340.07200 MUR
5000 PKR850.18000 MUR
10000 PKR1,700.36000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 MUR5.88110 PKR
5 MUR29.40550 PKR
10 MUR58.81100 PKR
20 MUR117.62200 PKR
50 MUR294.05500 PKR
100 MUR588.11000 PKR
250 MUR1,470.27500 PKR
500 MUR2,940.55000 PKR
1000 MUR5,881.10000 PKR
2000 MUR11,762.20000 PKR
5000 MUR29,405.50000 PKR
10000 MUR58,811.00000 PKR