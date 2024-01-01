Mauritian rupees to Belize dollars today

Convert MUR to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
43.40 bzd

1.000 MUR = 0.04340 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 MUR0.04340 BZD
5 MUR0.21698 BZD
10 MUR0.43395 BZD
20 MUR0.86791 BZD
50 MUR2.16977 BZD
100 MUR4.33953 BZD
250 MUR10.84883 BZD
500 MUR21.69765 BZD
1000 MUR43.39530 BZD
2000 MUR86.79060 BZD
5000 MUR216.97650 BZD
10000 MUR433.95300 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BZD23.04400 MUR
5 BZD115.22000 MUR
10 BZD230.44000 MUR
20 BZD460.88000 MUR
50 BZD1,152.20000 MUR
100 BZD2,304.40000 MUR
250 BZD5,761.00000 MUR
500 BZD11,522.00000 MUR
1000 BZD23,044.00000 MUR
2000 BZD46,088.00000 MUR
5000 BZD115,220.00000 MUR
10000 BZD230,440.00000 MUR