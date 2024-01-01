Mauritian rupees to Belize dollars today

Convert MUR to BZD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = BZ$0.04317 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:18
MUR to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BZD
1 MUR to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04360.0438
Low0.04240.0424
Average0.04310.0433
Change-0.61%-0.42%
1 MUR to BZD stats

The performance of MUR to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0436 and a 30 day low of 0.0424. This means the 30 day average was 0.0431. The change for MUR to BZD was -0.61.

The performance of MUR to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0438 and a 90 day low of 0.0424. This means the 90 day average was 0.0433. The change for MUR to BZD was -0.42.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.21.94122.9231.7681.699106.863
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1091.4741.41689.082
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8080.9110.87555.046

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 MUR0.04317 BZD
5 MUR0.21583 BZD
10 MUR0.43165 BZD
20 MUR0.86330 BZD
50 MUR2.15825 BZD
100 MUR4.31650 BZD
250 MUR10.79125 BZD
500 MUR21.58250 BZD
1000 MUR43.16500 BZD
2000 MUR86.33000 BZD
5000 MUR215.82500 BZD
10000 MUR431.65000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BZD23.16690 MUR
5 BZD115.83450 MUR
10 BZD231.66900 MUR
20 BZD463.33800 MUR
50 BZD1,158.34500 MUR
100 BZD2,316.69000 MUR
250 BZD5,791.72500 MUR
500 BZD11,583.45000 MUR
1000 BZD23,166.90000 MUR
2000 BZD46,333.80000 MUR
5000 BZD115,834.50000 MUR
10000 BZD231,669.00000 MUR