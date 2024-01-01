1 thousand Belize dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert BZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bzd
23,500.20 mur

1.00000 BZD = 23.50020 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Belize dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BZD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BZD23.50020 MUR
5 BZD117.50100 MUR
10 BZD235.00200 MUR
20 BZD470.00400 MUR
50 BZD1175.01000 MUR
100 BZD2350.02000 MUR
250 BZD5875.05000 MUR
500 BZD11750.10000 MUR
1000 BZD23500.20000 MUR
2000 BZD47000.40000 MUR
5000 BZD117501.00000 MUR
10000 BZD235002.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Belize Dollar
1 MUR0.04255 BZD
5 MUR0.21276 BZD
10 MUR0.42553 BZD
20 MUR0.85106 BZD
50 MUR2.12764 BZD
100 MUR4.25529 BZD
250 MUR10.63823 BZD
500 MUR21.27645 BZD
1000 MUR42.55290 BZD
2000 MUR85.10580 BZD
5000 MUR212.76450 BZD
10000 MUR425.52900 BZD