Mauritian rupees to Bahraini dinars today

Convert MUR to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
8.179 bhd

1.000 MUR = 0.008179 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8411.4731.6520.96718.24
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2991.7241.9331.13221.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0621.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00818 BHD
5 MUR0.04089 BHD
10 MUR0.08179 BHD
20 MUR0.16357 BHD
50 MUR0.40893 BHD
100 MUR0.81786 BHD
250 MUR2.04465 BHD
500 MUR4.08930 BHD
1000 MUR8.17861 BHD
2000 MUR16.35722 BHD
5000 MUR40.89305 BHD
10000 MUR81.78610 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD122.27000 MUR
5 BHD611.35000 MUR
10 BHD1,222.70000 MUR
20 BHD2,445.40000 MUR
50 BHD6,113.50000 MUR
100 BHD12,227.00000 MUR
250 BHD30,567.50000 MUR
500 BHD61,135.00000 MUR
1000 BHD122,270.00000 MUR
2000 BHD244,540.00000 MUR
5000 BHD611,350.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1,222,700.00000 MUR