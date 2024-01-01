500 Bahraini dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert BHD to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
61,610 mur

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨123.2 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High129.8500130.4160
Low123.0500121.7150
Average124.7262124.9194
Change-5.10%-1.68%
View full history

1 BHD to MUR stats

The performance of BHD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 129.8500 and a 30 day low of 123.0500. This means the 30 day average was 124.7262. The change for BHD to MUR was -5.10.

The performance of BHD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.4160 and a 90 day low of 121.7150. This means the 90 day average was 124.9194. The change for BHD to MUR was -1.68.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD123.22000 MUR
5 BHD616.10000 MUR
10 BHD1,232.20000 MUR
20 BHD2,464.40000 MUR
50 BHD6,161.00000 MUR
100 BHD12,322.00000 MUR
250 BHD30,805.00000 MUR
500 BHD61,610.00000 MUR
1000 BHD123,220.00000 MUR
2000 BHD246,440.00000 MUR
5000 BHD616,100.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1,232,200.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00812 BHD
5 MUR0.04058 BHD
10 MUR0.08116 BHD
20 MUR0.16231 BHD
50 MUR0.40578 BHD
100 MUR0.81156 BHD
250 MUR2.02890 BHD
500 MUR4.05780 BHD
1000 MUR8.11559 BHD
2000 MUR16.23118 BHD
5000 MUR40.57795 BHD
10000 MUR81.15590 BHD