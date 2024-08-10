Bahraini dinar to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Mauritian rupees is currently 123.220 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.605% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 123.983 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 122.789 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.560% decrease in value.