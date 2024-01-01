Mauritian rupees to Bahraini dinars today

Convert MUR to BHD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = .د.ب0.008135 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
MUR to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BHD
1 MUR to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00820.0083
Low0.00800.0080
Average0.00810.0082
Change-0.63%-0.38%
1 MUR to BHD stats

The performance of MUR to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0082 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0081. The change for MUR to BHD was -0.63.

The performance of MUR to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0083 and a 90 day low of 0.0080. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for MUR to BHD was -0.38.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00813 BHD
5 MUR0.04067 BHD
10 MUR0.08135 BHD
20 MUR0.16269 BHD
50 MUR0.40673 BHD
100 MUR0.81347 BHD
250 MUR2.03367 BHD
500 MUR4.06734 BHD
1000 MUR8.13467 BHD
2000 MUR16.26934 BHD
5000 MUR40.67335 BHD
10000 MUR81.34670 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD122.93100 MUR
5 BHD614.65500 MUR
10 BHD1,229.31000 MUR
20 BHD2,458.62000 MUR
50 BHD6,146.55000 MUR
100 BHD12,293.10000 MUR
250 BHD30,732.75000 MUR
500 BHD61,465.50000 MUR
1000 BHD122,931.00000 MUR
2000 BHD245,862.00000 MUR
5000 BHD614,655.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1,229,310.00000 MUR