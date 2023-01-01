5 Mauritian rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert MUR to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.042 bhd

1.00000 MUR = 0.00845 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46 UTC
MUR to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047187.12731.4351.659430.964518.883
1GBP1.1536711.20805100.521.655571.91451.1127121.7855
1USD0.9550.82778183.20821.370451.584790.921118.0336
1INR0.01147750.00994830.01201810.01647010.0190460.01106980.216729



How to convert Mauritian rupees to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00845 BHD
5 MUR0.04227 BHD
10 MUR0.08453 BHD
20 MUR0.16907 BHD
50 MUR0.42267 BHD
100 MUR0.84534 BHD
250 MUR2.11335 BHD
500 MUR4.22671 BHD
1000 MUR8.45342 BHD
2000 MUR16.90684 BHD
5000 MUR42.26710 BHD
10000 MUR84.53420 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD118.29500 MUR
5 BHD591.47500 MUR
10 BHD1182.95000 MUR
20 BHD2365.90000 MUR
50 BHD5914.75000 MUR
100 BHD11829.50000 MUR
250 BHD29573.75000 MUR
500 BHD59147.50000 MUR
1000 BHD118295.00000 MUR
2000 BHD236590.00000 MUR
5000 BHD591475.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1182950.00000 MUR