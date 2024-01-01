10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert BHD to MUR at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₨123.0 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
BHD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MUR
1 BHD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High125.2520125.2520
Low121.5860121.0750
Average123.0058122.5720
Change-0.24%0.47%
1 BHD to MUR stats

The performance of BHD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.2520 and a 30 day low of 121.5860. This means the 30 day average was 123.0058. The change for BHD to MUR was -0.24.

The performance of BHD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 125.2520 and a 90 day low of 121.0750. This means the 90 day average was 122.5720. The change for BHD to MUR was 0.47.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BHD122.96700 MUR
5 BHD614.83500 MUR
10 BHD1,229.67000 MUR
20 BHD2,459.34000 MUR
50 BHD6,148.35000 MUR
100 BHD12,296.70000 MUR
250 BHD30,741.75000 MUR
500 BHD61,483.50000 MUR
1000 BHD122,967.00000 MUR
2000 BHD245,934.00000 MUR
5000 BHD614,835.00000 MUR
10000 BHD1,229,670.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 MUR0.00813 BHD
5 MUR0.04066 BHD
10 MUR0.08132 BHD
20 MUR0.16265 BHD
50 MUR0.40661 BHD
100 MUR0.81323 BHD
250 MUR2.03306 BHD
500 MUR4.06613 BHD
1000 MUR8.13225 BHD
2000 MUR16.26450 BHD
5000 MUR40.66125 BHD
10000 MUR81.32250 BHD