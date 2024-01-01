Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert MUR to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
175.71 sbd

₨1.000 MUR = SI$0.1757 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:25
MUR to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SBD
1 MUR to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18070.1807
Low0.17570.1677
Average0.17860.1761
Change-1.53%0.59%
1 MUR to SBD stats

The performance of MUR to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1807 and a 30 day low of 0.1757. This means the 30 day average was 0.1786. The change for MUR to SBD was -1.53.

The performance of MUR to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1807 and a 90 day low of 0.1677. This means the 90 day average was 0.1761. The change for MUR to SBD was 0.59.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.9811.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5661.7761.715110.031
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.851.4961.44592.678
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.17571 SBD
5 MUR0.87857 SBD
10 MUR1.75714 SBD
20 MUR3.51428 SBD
50 MUR8.78570 SBD
100 MUR17.57140 SBD
250 MUR43.92850 SBD
500 MUR87.85700 SBD
1000 MUR175.71400 SBD
2000 MUR351.42800 SBD
5000 MUR878.57000 SBD
10000 MUR1,757.14000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SBD5.69108 MUR
5 SBD28.45540 MUR
10 SBD56.91080 MUR
20 SBD113.82160 MUR
50 SBD284.55400 MUR
100 SBD569.10800 MUR
250 SBD1,422.77000 MUR
500 SBD2,845.54000 MUR
1000 SBD5,691.08000 MUR
2000 SBD11,382.16000 MUR
5000 SBD28,455.40000 MUR
10000 SBD56,910.80000 MUR