Mauritian rupee to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0.176 today, reflecting a -1.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.843% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.179 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.176 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.867% increase in value.