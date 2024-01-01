Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert MUR to SBD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = SI$0.1775 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
MUR to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SBD
1 MUR to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17980.1803
Low0.17340.1734
Average0.17700.1777
Change-0.11%-0.94%
1 MUR to SBD stats

The performance of MUR to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1798 and a 30 day low of 0.1734. This means the 30 day average was 0.1770. The change for MUR to SBD was -0.11.

The performance of MUR to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1803 and a 90 day low of 0.1734. This means the 90 day average was 0.1777. The change for MUR to SBD was -0.94.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.17752 SBD
5 MUR0.88758 SBD
10 MUR1.77516 SBD
20 MUR3.55032 SBD
50 MUR8.87580 SBD
100 MUR17.75160 SBD
250 MUR44.37900 SBD
500 MUR88.75800 SBD
1000 MUR177.51600 SBD
2000 MUR355.03200 SBD
5000 MUR887.58000 SBD
10000 MUR1,775.16000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SBD5.63330 MUR
5 SBD28.16650 MUR
10 SBD56.33300 MUR
20 SBD112.66600 MUR
50 SBD281.66500 MUR
100 SBD563.33000 MUR
250 SBD1,408.32500 MUR
500 SBD2,816.65000 MUR
1000 SBD5,633.30000 MUR
2000 SBD11,266.60000 MUR
5000 SBD28,166.50000 MUR
10000 SBD56,333.00000 MUR