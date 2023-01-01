250 Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert MUR to SBD at the real exchange rate

250 mur
46.96 sbd

1.00000 MUR = 0.18784 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:58 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 SBD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046387.0661.434531.659350.9645518.9318
1GBP1.153411.20675100.4181.654511.913811.1125121.8349
1USD0.955750.828672183.21321.371051.585920.921918.094
1INR0.01148550.009958420.012017310.01647640.01905850.01107880.217441

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.18784 SBD
5 MUR0.93919 SBD
10 MUR1.87838 SBD
20 MUR3.75676 SBD
50 MUR9.39190 SBD
100 MUR18.78380 SBD
250 MUR46.95950 SBD
500 MUR93.91900 SBD
1000 MUR187.83800 SBD
2000 MUR375.67600 SBD
5000 MUR939.19000 SBD
10000 MUR1878.38000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SBD5.32373 MUR
5 SBD26.61865 MUR
10 SBD53.23730 MUR
20 SBD106.47460 MUR
50 SBD266.18650 MUR
100 SBD532.37300 MUR
250 SBD1330.93250 MUR
500 SBD2661.86500 MUR
1000 SBD5323.73000 MUR
2000 SBD10647.46000 MUR
5000 SBD26618.65000 MUR
10000 SBD53237.30000 MUR