50 Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert MUR to SBD at the real exchange rate

50 mur
9.59 sbd

1.00000 MUR = 0.19173 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MUR0.19173 SBD
5 MUR0.95866 SBD
10 MUR1.91732 SBD
20 MUR3.83464 SBD
50 MUR9.58660 SBD
100 MUR19.17320 SBD
250 MUR47.93300 SBD
500 MUR95.86600 SBD
1000 MUR191.73200 SBD
2000 MUR383.46400 SBD
5000 MUR958.66000 SBD
10000 MUR1917.32000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 SBD5.21560 MUR
5 SBD26.07800 MUR
10 SBD52.15600 MUR
20 SBD104.31200 MUR
50 SBD260.78000 MUR
100 SBD521.56000 MUR
250 SBD1303.90000 MUR
500 SBD2607.80000 MUR
1000 SBD5215.60000 MUR
2000 SBD10431.20000 MUR
5000 SBD26078.00000 MUR
10000 SBD52156.00000 MUR