Mauritian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert MUR to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
2,196.24 cve

1.000 MUR = 2.196 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8321.4731.6520.96718.239
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2981.7241.9331.13221.345
1 USD0.9140.781183.0581.3471.5110.88416.678
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MUR2.19624 CVE
5 MUR10.98120 CVE
10 MUR21.96240 CVE
20 MUR43.92480 CVE
50 MUR109.81200 CVE
100 MUR219.62400 CVE
250 MUR549.06000 CVE
500 MUR1,098.12000 CVE
1000 MUR2,196.24000 CVE
2000 MUR4,392.48000 CVE
5000 MUR10,981.20000 CVE
10000 MUR21,962.40000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mauritian Rupee
1 CVE0.45532 MUR
5 CVE2.27662 MUR
10 CVE4.55324 MUR
20 CVE9.10648 MUR
50 CVE22.76620 MUR
100 CVE45.53240 MUR
250 CVE113.83100 MUR
500 CVE227.66200 MUR
1000 CVE455.32400 MUR
2000 CVE910.64800 MUR
5000 CVE2,276.62000 MUR
10000 CVE4,553.24000 MUR