5000 Mauritian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert MUR to CVE at the real exchange rate

5,000 mur
11,513.55 cve

1.00000 MUR = 2.30271 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MUR2.30271 CVE
5 MUR11.51355 CVE
10 MUR23.02710 CVE
20 MUR46.05420 CVE
50 MUR115.13550 CVE
100 MUR230.27100 CVE
250 MUR575.67750 CVE
500 MUR1151.35500 CVE
1000 MUR2302.71000 CVE
2000 MUR4605.42000 CVE
5000 MUR11513.55000 CVE
10000 MUR23027.10000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mauritian Rupee
1 CVE0.43427 MUR
5 CVE2.17135 MUR
10 CVE4.34270 MUR
20 CVE8.68540 MUR
50 CVE21.71350 MUR
100 CVE43.42700 MUR
250 CVE108.56750 MUR
500 CVE217.13500 MUR
1000 CVE434.27000 MUR
2000 CVE868.54000 MUR
5000 CVE2171.35000 MUR
10000 CVE4342.70000 MUR