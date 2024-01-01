Mauritian rupees to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert MUR to CVE at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Esc2.263 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
MUR to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 MUR to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.26312.2631
Low2.20292.1466
Average2.22382.1894
Change1.66%5.43%
1 MUR to CVE stats

The performance of MUR to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2631 and a 30 day low of 2.2029. This means the 30 day average was 2.2238. The change for MUR to CVE was 1.66.

The performance of MUR to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2631 and a 90 day low of 2.1466. This means the 90 day average was 2.1894. The change for MUR to CVE was 5.43.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MUR2.26313 CVE
5 MUR11.31565 CVE
10 MUR22.63130 CVE
20 MUR45.26260 CVE
50 MUR113.15650 CVE
100 MUR226.31300 CVE
250 MUR565.78250 CVE
500 MUR1,131.56500 CVE
1000 MUR2,263.13000 CVE
2000 MUR4,526.26000 CVE
5000 MUR11,315.65000 CVE
10000 MUR22,631.30000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Mauritian Rupee
1 CVE0.44187 MUR
5 CVE2.20933 MUR
10 CVE4.41866 MUR
20 CVE8.83732 MUR
50 CVE22.09330 MUR
100 CVE44.18660 MUR
250 CVE110.46650 MUR
500 CVE220.93300 MUR
1000 CVE441.86600 MUR
2000 CVE883.73200 MUR
5000 CVE2,209.33000 MUR
10000 CVE4,418.66000 MUR