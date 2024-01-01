Mauritian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert MUR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
851.29 mru

₨1.000 MUR = UM0.8513 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
MUR to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MRU
1 MUR to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.86020.8602
Low0.84890.8049
Average0.85550.8407
Change0.29%2.86%
View full history

1 MUR to MRU stats

The performance of MUR to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8602 and a 30 day low of 0.8489. This means the 30 day average was 0.8555. The change for MUR to MRU was 0.29.

The performance of MUR to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8602 and a 90 day low of 0.8049. This means the 90 day average was 0.8407. The change for MUR to MRU was 2.86.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MUR0.85129 MRU
5 MUR4.25647 MRU
10 MUR8.51294 MRU
20 MUR17.02588 MRU
50 MUR42.56470 MRU
100 MUR85.12940 MRU
250 MUR212.82350 MRU
500 MUR425.64700 MRU
1000 MUR851.29400 MRU
2000 MUR1,702.58800 MRU
5000 MUR4,256.47000 MRU
10000 MUR8,512.94000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mauritian Rupee
1 MRU1.17468 MUR
5 MRU5.87340 MUR
10 MRU11.74680 MUR
20 MRU23.49360 MUR
50 MRU58.73400 MUR
100 MRU117.46800 MUR
250 MRU293.67000 MUR
500 MRU587.34000 MUR
1000 MRU1,174.68000 MUR
2000 MRU2,349.36000 MUR
5000 MRU5,873.40000 MUR
10000 MRU11,746.80000 MUR