50 Mauritian rupees to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MUR to MRU at the real exchange rate

50 mur
44.86 mru

1.00000 MUR = 0.89729 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MUR0.89729 MRU
5 MUR4.48644 MRU
10 MUR8.97287 MRU
20 MUR17.94574 MRU
50 MUR44.86435 MRU
100 MUR89.72870 MRU
250 MUR224.32175 MRU
500 MUR448.64350 MRU
1000 MUR897.28700 MRU
2000 MUR1794.57400 MRU
5000 MUR4486.43500 MRU
10000 MUR8972.87000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mauritian Rupee
1 MRU1.11447 MUR
5 MRU5.57235 MUR
10 MRU11.14470 MUR
20 MRU22.28940 MUR
50 MRU55.72350 MUR
100 MRU111.44700 MUR
250 MRU278.61750 MUR
500 MRU557.23500 MUR
1000 MRU1114.47000 MUR
2000 MRU2228.94000 MUR
5000 MRU5572.35000 MUR
10000 MRU11144.70000 MUR