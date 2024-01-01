Mauritian rupees to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert MUR to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
38.84 ang

1.000 MUR = 0.03884 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6721.3471.33783.069
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8961.7241.711106.307
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4211.4731.46290.848
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.3610.8920.88554.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 MUR0.03884 ANG
5 MUR0.19419 ANG
10 MUR0.38839 ANG
20 MUR0.77678 ANG
50 MUR1.94194 ANG
100 MUR3.88388 ANG
250 MUR9.70970 ANG
500 MUR19.41940 ANG
1000 MUR38.83880 ANG
2000 MUR77.67760 ANG
5000 MUR194.19400 ANG
10000 MUR388.38800 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Mauritian Rupee
1 ANG25.74740 MUR
5 ANG128.73700 MUR
10 ANG257.47400 MUR
20 ANG514.94800 MUR
50 ANG1,287.37000 MUR
100 ANG2,574.74000 MUR
250 ANG6,436.85000 MUR
500 ANG12,873.70000 MUR
1000 ANG25,747.40000 MUR
2000 ANG51,494.80000 MUR
5000 ANG128,737.00000 MUR
10000 ANG257,474.00000 MUR