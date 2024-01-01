Mauritian rupees to Saudi riyals today

Convert MUR to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
80.53 sar

₨1.000 MUR = SR0.08053 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
MUR to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 MUR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08140.0817
Low0.08030.0763
Average0.08100.0798
Change0.28%1.75%
1 MUR to SAR stats

The performance of MUR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0814 and a 30 day low of 0.0803. This means the 30 day average was 0.0810. The change for MUR to SAR was 0.28.

The performance of MUR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0817 and a 90 day low of 0.0763. This means the 90 day average was 0.0798. The change for MUR to SAR was 1.75.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 MUR0.08053 SAR
5 MUR0.40264 SAR
10 MUR0.80529 SAR
20 MUR1.61058 SAR
50 MUR4.02645 SAR
100 MUR8.05289 SAR
250 MUR20.13223 SAR
500 MUR40.26445 SAR
1000 MUR80.52890 SAR
2000 MUR161.05780 SAR
5000 MUR402.64450 SAR
10000 MUR805.28900 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritian Rupee
1 SAR12.41790 MUR
5 SAR62.08950 MUR
10 SAR124.17900 MUR
20 SAR248.35800 MUR
50 SAR620.89500 MUR
100 SAR1,241.79000 MUR
250 SAR3,104.47500 MUR
500 SAR6,208.95000 MUR
1000 SAR12,417.90000 MUR
2000 SAR24,835.80000 MUR
5000 SAR62,089.50000 MUR
10000 SAR124,179.00000 MUR