10 Mauritian rupees to Saudi riyals

Convert MUR to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 mur
0.85 sar

1.00000 MUR = 0.08487 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 MUR0.08487 SAR
5 MUR0.42436 SAR
10 MUR0.84871 SAR
20 MUR1.69742 SAR
50 MUR4.24355 SAR
100 MUR8.48710 SAR
250 MUR21.21775 SAR
500 MUR42.43550 SAR
1000 MUR84.87100 SAR
2000 MUR169.74200 SAR
5000 MUR424.35500 SAR
10000 MUR848.71000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritian Rupee
1 SAR11.78260 MUR
5 SAR58.91300 MUR
10 SAR117.82600 MUR
20 SAR235.65200 MUR
50 SAR589.13000 MUR
100 SAR1178.26000 MUR
250 SAR2945.65000 MUR
500 SAR5891.30000 MUR
1000 SAR11782.60000 MUR
2000 SAR23565.20000 MUR
5000 SAR58913.00000 MUR
10000 SAR117826.00000 MUR