Mauritian rupees to Saudi riyals today

Convert MUR to SAR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = SR0.08104 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:36
MUR to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 MUR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08200.0822
Low0.07950.0795
Average0.08100.0812
Change-0.63%-0.35%
1 MUR to SAR stats

The performance of MUR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0820 and a 30 day low of 0.0795. This means the 30 day average was 0.0810. The change for MUR to SAR was -0.63.

The performance of MUR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0822 and a 90 day low of 0.0795. This means the 90 day average was 0.0812. The change for MUR to SAR was -0.35.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1091.3961.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.1991.94122.9211.7681.699106.863
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61819.1111.4741.41789.099
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8090.9110.87555.054

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 MUR0.08104 SAR
5 MUR0.40521 SAR
10 MUR0.81041 SAR
20 MUR1.62082 SAR
50 MUR4.05206 SAR
100 MUR8.10411 SAR
250 MUR20.26028 SAR
500 MUR40.52055 SAR
1000 MUR81.04110 SAR
2000 MUR162.08220 SAR
5000 MUR405.20550 SAR
10000 MUR810.41100 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritian Rupee
1 SAR12.33940 MUR
5 SAR61.69700 MUR
10 SAR123.39400 MUR
20 SAR246.78800 MUR
50 SAR616.97000 MUR
100 SAR1,233.94000 MUR
250 SAR3,084.85000 MUR
500 SAR6,169.70000 MUR
1000 SAR12,339.40000 MUR
2000 SAR24,678.80000 MUR
5000 SAR61,697.00000 MUR
10000 SAR123,394.00000 MUR