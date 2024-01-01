1 thousand Saudi riyals to Mauritian rupees

Convert SAR to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
12,388.70 mur

1.00000 SAR = 12.38870 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856031.0832589.81631.46321.649160.9528318.4282
1 GBP1.1681811.2654104.9191.709241.926471.1130821.527
1 USD0.923150.790264182.91371.350751.522420.8796517.012
1 INR0.01113380.009531160.012060710.0162910.01836150.01060920.205177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritian Rupee
1 SAR12.38870 MUR
5 SAR61.94350 MUR
10 SAR123.88700 MUR
20 SAR247.77400 MUR
50 SAR619.43500 MUR
100 SAR1238.87000 MUR
250 SAR3097.17500 MUR
500 SAR6194.35000 MUR
1000 SAR12388.70000 MUR
2000 SAR24777.40000 MUR
5000 SAR61943.50000 MUR
10000 SAR123887.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 MUR0.08072 SAR
5 MUR0.40359 SAR
10 MUR0.80719 SAR
20 MUR1.61437 SAR
50 MUR4.03594 SAR
100 MUR8.07187 SAR
250 MUR20.17967 SAR
500 MUR40.35935 SAR
1000 MUR80.71870 SAR
2000 MUR161.43740 SAR
5000 MUR403.59350 SAR
10000 MUR807.18700 SAR