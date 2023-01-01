1 Mauritian rupee to Saudi riyals

1 mur
0.08 sar

1.00000 MUR = 0.08419 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:55 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 SAR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 MUR0.08419 SAR
5 MUR0.42095 SAR
10 MUR0.84191 SAR
20 MUR1.68382 SAR
50 MUR4.20954 SAR
100 MUR8.41908 SAR
250 MUR21.04770 SAR
500 MUR42.09540 SAR
1000 MUR84.19080 SAR
2000 MUR168.38160 SAR
5000 MUR420.95400 SAR
10000 MUR841.90800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mauritian Rupee
1 SAR11.87780 MUR
5 SAR59.38900 MUR
10 SAR118.77800 MUR
20 SAR237.55600 MUR
50 SAR593.89000 MUR
100 SAR1187.78000 MUR
250 SAR2969.45000 MUR
500 SAR5938.90000 MUR
1000 SAR11877.80000 MUR
2000 SAR23755.60000 MUR
5000 SAR59389.00000 MUR
10000 SAR118778.00000 MUR