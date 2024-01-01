Mauritian rupees to Fijian dollars today

Convert MUR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
49.19 fjd

1.000 MUR = 0.04919 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.04919 FJD
5 MUR0.24595 FJD
10 MUR0.49190 FJD
20 MUR0.98380 FJD
50 MUR2.45950 FJD
100 MUR4.91899 FJD
250 MUR12.29748 FJD
500 MUR24.59495 FJD
1000 MUR49.18990 FJD
2000 MUR98.37980 FJD
5000 MUR245.94950 FJD
10000 MUR491.89900 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD20.32940 MUR
5 FJD101.64700 MUR
10 FJD203.29400 MUR
20 FJD406.58800 MUR
50 FJD1,016.47000 MUR
100 FJD2,032.94000 MUR
250 FJD5,082.35000 MUR
500 FJD10,164.70000 MUR
1000 FJD20,329.40000 MUR
2000 FJD40,658.80000 MUR
5000 FJD101,647.00000 MUR
10000 FJD203,294.00000 MUR