Mauritian rupees to Fijian dollars today

Convert MUR to FJD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = FJ$0.04937 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
MUR to FJD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 MUR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04940.0494
Low0.04820.0474
Average0.04890.0484
Change0.93%2.98%
1 MUR to FJD stats

The performance of MUR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0494 and a 30 day low of 0.0482. This means the 30 day average was 0.0489. The change for MUR to FJD was 0.93.

The performance of MUR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0494 and a 90 day low of 0.0474. This means the 90 day average was 0.0484. The change for MUR to FJD was 2.98.

1 USD10.790.9481.53418.1111.3971.34284.426
1 GBP1.26611.21.94222.9231.7681.699106.854
1 EUR1.0550.83411.61919.1091.4741.41689.078
1 AUD0.6520.5150.618111.8060.910.87555.033

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.04937 FJD
5 MUR0.24686 FJD
10 MUR0.49373 FJD
20 MUR0.98746 FJD
50 MUR2.46865 FJD
100 MUR4.93729 FJD
250 MUR12.34322 FJD
500 MUR24.68645 FJD
1000 MUR49.37290 FJD
2000 MUR98.74580 FJD
5000 MUR246.86450 FJD
10000 MUR493.72900 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD20.25400 MUR
5 FJD101.27000 MUR
10 FJD202.54000 MUR
20 FJD405.08000 MUR
50 FJD1,012.70000 MUR
100 FJD2,025.40000 MUR
250 FJD5,063.50000 MUR
500 FJD10,127.00000 MUR
1000 FJD20,254.00000 MUR
2000 FJD40,508.00000 MUR
5000 FJD101,270.00000 MUR
10000 FJD202,540.00000 MUR