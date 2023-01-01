20 Mauritian rupees to Fijian dollars

Convert MUR to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 mur
1.01 fjd

1.00000 MUR = 0.05055 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86451.097591.45961.492221.657850.9598518.8844
1 GBP1.1567411.26955105.7971.726141.917751.1102921.8448
1 USD0.911150.787681183.33451.359651.510570.8745517.2067
1 INR0.01093380.009452040.011999810.01631560.01812660.01049450.206478

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.05055 FJD
5 MUR0.25274 FJD
10 MUR0.50548 FJD
20 MUR1.01096 FJD
50 MUR2.52739 FJD
100 MUR5.05478 FJD
250 MUR12.63695 FJD
500 MUR25.27390 FJD
1000 MUR50.54780 FJD
2000 MUR101.09560 FJD
5000 MUR252.73900 FJD
10000 MUR505.47800 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD19.78330 MUR
5 FJD98.91650 MUR
10 FJD197.83300 MUR
20 FJD395.66600 MUR
50 FJD989.16500 MUR
100 FJD1978.33000 MUR
250 FJD4945.82500 MUR
500 FJD9891.65000 MUR
1000 FJD19783.30000 MUR
2000 FJD39566.60000 MUR
5000 FJD98916.50000 MUR
10000 FJD197833.00000 MUR