1 Mauritian rupee to Fijian dollars

Convert MUR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.05 fjd

1.00000 MUR = 0.05132 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:27 UTC
MUR to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 MUR0.05132 FJD
5 MUR0.25662 FJD
10 MUR0.51324 FJD
20 MUR1.02649 FJD
50 MUR2.56622 FJD
100 MUR5.13243 FJD
250 MUR12.83108 FJD
500 MUR25.66215 FJD
1000 MUR51.32430 FJD
2000 MUR102.64860 FJD
5000 MUR256.62150 FJD
10000 MUR513.24300 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 FJD19.48390 MUR
5 FJD97.41950 MUR
10 FJD194.83900 MUR
20 FJD389.67800 MUR
50 FJD974.19500 MUR
100 FJD1948.39000 MUR
250 FJD4870.97500 MUR
500 FJD9741.95000 MUR
1000 FJD19483.90000 MUR
2000 FJD38967.80000 MUR
5000 FJD97419.50000 MUR
10000 FJD194839.00000 MUR