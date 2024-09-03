Mauritian rupee to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Fijian dollars is currently 0.048 today, reflecting a 0.266% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.135% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.048 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.047 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.