Mauritian rupees to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert MUR to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
169.24 gtq

1.000 MUR = 0.1692 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7810.9141.51118.6741.3471.33783.064
1 GBP1.2811.171.93323.8961.7241.711106.292
1 EUR1.0940.85511.65220.4211.4731.46290.834
1 AUD0.6620.5170.605112.360.8920.88554.98

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 MUR0.16924 GTQ
5 MUR0.84620 GTQ
10 MUR1.69240 GTQ
20 MUR3.38480 GTQ
50 MUR8.46200 GTQ
100 MUR16.92400 GTQ
250 MUR42.31000 GTQ
500 MUR84.62000 GTQ
1000 MUR169.24000 GTQ
2000 MUR338.48000 GTQ
5000 MUR846.20000 GTQ
10000 MUR1,692.40000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Mauritian Rupee
1 GTQ5.90877 MUR
5 GTQ29.54385 MUR
10 GTQ59.08770 MUR
20 GTQ118.17540 MUR
50 GTQ295.43850 MUR
100 GTQ590.87700 MUR
250 GTQ1,477.19250 MUR
500 GTQ2,954.38500 MUR
1000 GTQ5,908.77000 MUR
2000 GTQ11,817.54000 MUR
5000 GTQ29,543.85000 MUR
10000 GTQ59,087.70000 MUR