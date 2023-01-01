10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert MUR to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10000 mur
1772.17 gtq

1.00000 MUR = 0.17722 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 MUR0.17722 GTQ
5 MUR0.88609 GTQ
10 MUR1.77217 GTQ
20 MUR3.54434 GTQ
50 MUR8.86085 GTQ
100 MUR17.72170 GTQ
250 MUR44.30425 GTQ
500 MUR88.60850 GTQ
1000 MUR177.21700 GTQ
2000 MUR354.43400 GTQ
5000 MUR886.08500 GTQ
10000 MUR1772.17000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Mauritian Rupee
1 GTQ5.64279 MUR
5 GTQ28.21395 MUR
10 GTQ56.42790 MUR
20 GTQ112.85580 MUR
50 GTQ282.13950 MUR
100 GTQ564.27900 MUR
250 GTQ1410.69750 MUR
500 GTQ2821.39500 MUR
1000 GTQ5642.79000 MUR
2000 GTQ11285.58000 MUR
5000 GTQ28213.95000 MUR
10000 GTQ56427.90000 MUR