Mauritian rupees to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert MUR to GTQ at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 MUR = Q0.1666 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:23
MUR to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GTQ
1 MUR to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16840.1694
Low0.16360.1636
Average0.16660.1673
Change-0.80%-0.74%
1 MUR to GTQ stats

The performance of MUR to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1684 and a 30 day low of 0.1636. This means the 30 day average was 0.1666. The change for MUR to GTQ was -0.80.

The performance of MUR to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1694 and a 90 day low of 0.1636. This means the 90 day average was 0.1673. The change for MUR to GTQ was -0.74.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 MUR0.16657 GTQ
5 MUR0.83286 GTQ
10 MUR1.66572 GTQ
20 MUR3.33144 GTQ
50 MUR8.32860 GTQ
100 MUR16.65720 GTQ
250 MUR41.64300 GTQ
500 MUR83.28600 GTQ
1000 MUR166.57200 GTQ
2000 MUR333.14400 GTQ
5000 MUR832.86000 GTQ
10000 MUR1,665.72000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Mauritian Rupee
1 GTQ6.00340 MUR
5 GTQ30.01700 MUR
10 GTQ60.03400 MUR
20 GTQ120.06800 MUR
50 GTQ300.17000 MUR
100 GTQ600.34000 MUR
250 GTQ1,500.85000 MUR
500 GTQ3,001.70000 MUR
1000 GTQ6,003.40000 MUR
2000 GTQ12,006.80000 MUR
5000 GTQ30,017.00000 MUR
10000 GTQ60,034.00000 MUR