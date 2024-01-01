Mauritian rupees to Turkish liras today

Convert MUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
729.55 try

₨1.000 MUR = TL0.7295 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
MUR to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 MUR to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73940.7394
Low0.71080.6692
Average0.72900.7048
Change2.65%6.90%
View full history

1 MUR to TRY stats

The performance of MUR to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7394 and a 30 day low of 0.7108. This means the 30 day average was 0.7290. The change for MUR to TRY was 2.65.

The performance of MUR to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7394 and a 90 day low of 0.6692. This means the 90 day average was 0.7048. The change for MUR to TRY was 6.90.

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 MUR0.72955 TRY
5 MUR3.64775 TRY
10 MUR7.29549 TRY
20 MUR14.59098 TRY
50 MUR36.47745 TRY
100 MUR72.95490 TRY
250 MUR182.38725 TRY
500 MUR364.77450 TRY
1000 MUR729.54900 TRY
2000 MUR1,459.09800 TRY
5000 MUR3,647.74500 TRY
10000 MUR7,295.49000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritian Rupee
1 TRY1.37071 MUR
5 TRY6.85355 MUR
10 TRY13.70710 MUR
20 TRY27.41420 MUR
50 TRY68.53550 MUR
100 TRY137.07100 MUR
250 TRY342.67750 MUR
500 TRY685.35500 MUR
1000 TRY1,370.71000 MUR
2000 TRY2,741.42000 MUR
5000 TRY6,853.55000 MUR
10000 TRY13,707.10000 MUR