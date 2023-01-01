500 Mauritian rupees to Turkish liras

Convert MUR to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 mur
326.99 try

1.00000 MUR = 0.65399 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 MUR0.65399 TRY
5 MUR3.26993 TRY
10 MUR6.53986 TRY
20 MUR13.07972 TRY
50 MUR32.69930 TRY
100 MUR65.39860 TRY
250 MUR163.49650 TRY
500 MUR326.99300 TRY
1000 MUR653.98600 TRY
2000 MUR1307.97200 TRY
5000 MUR3269.93000 TRY
10000 MUR6539.86000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritian Rupee
1 TRY1.52908 MUR
5 TRY7.64540 MUR
10 TRY15.29080 MUR
20 TRY30.58160 MUR
50 TRY76.45400 MUR
100 TRY152.90800 MUR
250 TRY382.27000 MUR
500 TRY764.54000 MUR
1000 TRY1529.08000 MUR
2000 TRY3058.16000 MUR
5000 TRY7645.40000 MUR
10000 TRY15290.80000 MUR