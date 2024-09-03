Mauritian rupee to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Turkish liras is currently 0.730 today, reflecting a 0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.042% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.745 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.728 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.