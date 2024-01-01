Mauritian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert MUR to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mur
385.76 szl

₨1.000 MUR = L0.3858 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MUR to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SZL
1 MUR to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39880.4134
Low0.38270.3668
Average0.38860.3869
Change-1.77%-3.49%
View full history

1 MUR to SZL stats

The performance of MUR to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3988 and a 30 day low of 0.3827. This means the 30 day average was 0.3886. The change for MUR to SZL was -1.77.

The performance of MUR to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4134 and a 90 day low of 0.3668. This means the 90 day average was 0.3869. The change for MUR to SZL was -3.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7630.9061.49117.981.3551.30983.951
1 GBP1.31111.1871.95423.5681.7761.715110.039
1 EUR1.1040.84211.64619.8511.4961.44592.686
1 AUD0.6710.5120.608112.0620.9090.87856.319

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MUR0.38576 SZL
5 MUR1.92881 SZL
10 MUR3.85761 SZL
20 MUR7.71522 SZL
50 MUR19.28805 SZL
100 MUR38.57610 SZL
250 MUR96.44025 SZL
500 MUR192.88050 SZL
1000 MUR385.76100 SZL
2000 MUR771.52200 SZL
5000 MUR1,928.80500 SZL
10000 MUR3,857.61000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Mauritian Rupee
1 SZL2.59228 MUR
5 SZL12.96140 MUR
10 SZL25.92280 MUR
20 SZL51.84560 MUR
50 SZL129.61400 MUR
100 SZL259.22800 MUR
250 SZL648.07000 MUR
500 SZL1,296.14000 MUR
1000 SZL2,592.28000 MUR
2000 SZL5,184.56000 MUR
5000 SZL12,961.40000 MUR
10000 SZL25,922.80000 MUR